Canada
July 1, 2018 1:18 pm

Woman dies after bar fire in Quebec’s Lanaudière region

By The Canadian Press

A woman in her 20s died after a fire tore through Bar 239 in Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon. Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Courtesy TVA
A A

A woman in her 20s is dead after a fire tore through a bar early Sunday morning in the small town of Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, some 115 km east of Montreal, in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

The blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at the resto-bar 239, located on Parc Avenue.

Firefighters discovered the woman inside the building and attempted to revive her. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

READ MORE: Arson squad investigates fatal fire in Lachine

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Damage estimates to the building have yet to be determined.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
bar 239
bar 239 death
bar 239 fatality
bar 239 fire
Fatal bar fire
Fatal Fire
Quebec fatal fire
Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News