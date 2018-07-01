Woman dies after bar fire in Quebec’s Lanaudière region

A woman in her 20s is dead after a fire tore through a bar early Sunday morning in the small town of Saint-Gabriel-de-Brandon, some 115 km east of Montreal, in Quebec’s Lanaudière region.

The blaze broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at the resto-bar 239, located on Parc Avenue.

Firefighters discovered the woman inside the building and attempted to revive her. Their efforts were unsuccessful.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Damage estimates to the building have yet to be determined.