Another tractor-trailer collides with barrier on Hwy. 401 near Hwy. 8

For the second time in less than a week, a tractor-trailer has been involved in a collision on Hwy. 401 near the Hwy. 8 interchange.

On Sunday morning, the OPP said a westbound tractor-trailer rammed into a barrier approaching the off-ramp to Hwy. 8.

The OPP said the driver suffered minor injuries in the collision, which closed two lanes on Highway 401, as well as the exit ramp to Hwy. 8.

It remains unclear when the highway will be reopened to the public, OPP Const. Lauren Ball said.

#Hwy401 WB at #Hwy8 on-ramp in #Kitchener. Tractor trailer struck concrete barrier, significant damage and large diesel spill on hwy. Two right lanes of 401 and on-ramp to Hwy 8 closed for clean-up and repair. Minor injuries to driver. ^lb pic.twitter.com/drUpFuZRn3 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 1, 2018

She said police are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Early Wednesday morning, a tractor-trailor headed eastbound slammed into a median on Highway 401 just east of Highway 8.

The driver in Wednesday’s crash was charged with reckless driving.