Hamilton
July 1, 2018 8:14 am
Updated: July 1, 2018 8:15 am

Police seek missing Hamilton man

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML
54-year-old Michel Ouellet was last seen in downtown Hamilton on the afternoon of June 30.

54-year-old Michel Ouellet was last seen in downtown Hamilton on the afternoon of June 30.

Hamilton Police Service
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Hamilton man.

Police say Michel Ouellet, 54, was last seen walking in the downtown core on Saturday afternoon.

They add that he requires medications, and that police and his family are concerned for his well-being due to the extreme heat conditions.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Missing
Missing Man
Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News