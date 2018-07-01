Police seek missing Hamilton man
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Hamilton man.
Police say Michel Ouellet, 54, was last seen walking in the downtown core on Saturday afternoon.
They add that he requires medications, and that police and his family are concerned for his well-being due to the extreme heat conditions.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
