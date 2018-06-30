Kelowna RCMP “very concerned” for misisng woman’s health and well-being

Kelowna RCMP are appealing to the public to help locate a missing woman.

Iris Alphonse, 44, was last seen before noon Saturday as she departed Kelowna General Hospital on foot.

Alphonse lives in northern B.C. but was visiting the Kelowna area at the time.

In a news release issued Saturday evening, police said they were “very concerned” about the woman’s’ health and well-being.

They added that Alphonse may appear confused or disoriented.

Alphonse is described as:

• Aboriginal female;

• 44 years;

• 5 ft 6 in (165 cm);

• 155 lbs (70 kg);

• black hair;

• brown eyes;

Alphonse was last seen wearing a pair of black and white striped pants, a red striped jacket, a light coloured t-shirt, a floral fanny pack and a pair of brown ankle boots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact police.