Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with 25-year-old man’s death in Peerless Lake, Alberta
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Peerless Lake, Alta., early Monday morning.
The RCMP said Friday that Paul Trindle of Peerless Lake has been charged with second-degree murder in the death Jared Letendre, who was also from Peerless Lake.
Officers were called to a report of an injured man in a home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim who was pronounced dead by emergency medical workers.
An autopsy was completed in Edmonton on Tuesday which determined the manner of death to be homicide but police did not say how the victim was killed.
Trindle has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Earth Creek on July 25.
Peerless Lake is located about 490 kilometres north of Edmonton.
