U of L’s new science and academic building recognized globally for its ‘innovative’ design

“Innovative” and “revolutionary”: those are the words that have been used by University of Lethbridge staff to describe the nearly-completed science and academic building. And now that the structure has been shortlisted as a finalist for a world class award, those words don’t seem far-fetched.

“It does actually underscore what we already felt about the building,” said Craig Cooper, Dean of Arts and Science at the University of Lethbridge. “It’s cutting edge. [We felt] that it was unique in its design and that it was a building that everybody would want to be a part of.”

The new building is central to the University’s Destination Project and has been under construction since May, 2016. Now 75 per cent complete, Cooper says that once finished, it will serve as one of the most advanced facilities for teaching the sciences in Canada.

“This is a unique building,” Cooper said. “It will be perhaps the most advanced science facility in the country, if not in North America.”

“It’s designed in a way to promote trans-disciplinary research and teaching. It’s open and it puts science on display,” Cooper added.

The new facility is being built on 35,000 square feet of land and is known as one of the most significant developments at the institution since the University Hall was completed in 1972.

Boasting unique architecture that lets light flood the building on all angles, as it nestles into the rolling hills of Lethbridge’s infamous coulees, Cooper says the design of this building is one to note.

“It’s open in such a way that light penetrates deep into the building,” said Cooper

“It’s designed in a way that not only does it complement the iconic U-Hall building, but it also works within the beautiful landscape of the coulees.”

With these unique architectural factors in mind, the announcement was recently made that this nearly-finished facility is listed as a finalist in the 2018 World Architecture Festival.

Set to compete against other finalists from across the globe, the winner of this prestigious award will be announced this coming November in Amsterdam.