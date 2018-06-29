Downtown Winnipeg Night Market to take place Friday

Downtown Winnipeg Biz is set to host the first ever “Night Market” in the city Friday.

The event will take place on Kennedy Street between Portage Avenue and Graham Avenue, down Graham Avenue, and at the Manitoba Hydro Plaza, from 4 to 11 p.m.

Different vendors will be taking part in the festivities, such as Manitoba Hydro Plaza; Rudy’s patio, where wine and beer will be available and pop up bars on Kennedy Street.

Neighborhood business will be taking part with special activities, like buskers, Instagram Alley and live painting happening in select locations.

A full list of things to do include:

Farmers’ Market vendors on Manitoba Hydro Plaza 4-11 p.m.

Beer gardens: the patio at Rudy’s and the Rudy’s pop-up beer garden on Kennedy Street 4-11 p.m.

Instagram Alley on Kennedy Street featuring Creating A Scene, Studio 393, Graffiti Gallery and Madeline’s Wedding and Events for you to capture your experience 4-11 p.m.

Big Games on Kennedy Street from 6:30-11 p.m.

Balloon artist and face painter on Graham Avenue from 6-9 p.m.

Live painting of The Horn on Kennedy Street from 7-8 p.m.

Pop-Up Park on Kennedy Street 4-11 p.m.

Buskers including Lana Winterhalt, Ila Barker, Phil Natividad, Perfect 5th and Ukuladies providing music throughout, plus Kurrent Motion entertaining

Downtown Winnipeg businesses including Teeyah’s, Shoppers Drug Mart, Bison Books, Fluid Float, and Clay Oven are also all on site

For more information on the event visit Winnipeg Biz’s website.