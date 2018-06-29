Here’s the final list of Canadian retaliatory tariffs set to go into effect against Trump on July 1

Fans of peanut butter or jams and jellies other than strawberry can let out a sigh of relief.

Those products are among the ones that have been removed from the final list of retaliatory tariffs targeting American-made goods that are set to go into effect this weekend, along with prepared mustard, beer kegs, and outboard motorboats.

Strawberry jam remains on the list of items set to be hit with a 10 per cent tariff starting July 1.

Speaking just moments ago in Hamilton at the Stelco steel factory, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government had finalized the list of American goods targeted by the retaliatory tariffs, based on consultations with Canadians and industry over recent weeks, and has made a couple of changes.

Tariffs on steel will remain at the 25 per cent proposed on the preliminary list, while those on aluminum and other products will remain at 10 per cent.

The original list, worth a total of $16.6 billion, targeted everything from whiskey, washing machines, steel and aluminum to orange juice, frozen pizza, beer, manicure products, boats, ketchup, coffee, nut butters and jams.

While several of those have now been tweaked, the value of the list remains the same, Freeland said, and the government is prepared to keep the tariffs in place until U.S. President Donald Trump removes the tariffs of 25 per cent and 10 per cent he placed on Canadian steel and aluminum last month.

“Countless Canadians of many diverse political points of view agree with this approach,” said Freeland.

“We will maintain the firm resolve to do so.”

Freeland also noted she and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have already spoken six times this week about the issue and will continue to do so with the aim of getting the tariffs removed permanently.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains also announced an aid package worth $2 billion for the steel and aluminum industries.

That funding will come in the form of $250 million for the strategic innovation fund to support the steel and aluminum industries as well as roughly $1 billion in funding through Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada.

Employment Minister Patty Hajdu also announced temporary changes to employment insurance rules to allow workers in those industries whose hours are cut back due to the effects of the tariffs to continue to qualify for the service.

She also indicated the government is open to considering further support actions, if needed.

“If, going forward, more support is needed, we’ll be there,” she said.

On May 31, Trump announced he would not extend temporary exemptions granted to Canada, the European Union and Mexico from the tariffs.

They impose a levy of 25 per cent on steel and 10 per cent on aluminum.

Both the European Union and Mexico immediately imposed their own tariffs, targeting goods made in regions of the U.S. where Trump support is strong.

Freeland, however, announced the preliminary list of more than 140 American goods and then said they would not go into effect until July 1.

Trump has warned that retaliatory tariffs by Canada could be met by a further round of tariffs on auto parts.

Freeland responded by telling a committee earlier this month that if Trump imposes further tariffs on auto parts, Canada’s response will be robust.

