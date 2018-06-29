Delta 9 to supply Manitoba with 2.3-million grams of legal marijuana

The Manitoba government has reached a deal with the province’s first federally regulated licensed cannabis production facility to supply it with pot once it becomes legal.

Delta 9 will provide Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries with 2.3-million grams of cannabis during the first year of the agreement. The marijuana will then be sold to Manitobans via private retailers.

“We are obviously thrilled to have successfully concluded these negotiations,” said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot in a statement.

“We feel Manitoba is the furthest ahead of any Canadian province in terms of being ready for legalization and we also think that Manitoba will provide the best environment for retail sales in Canada.”

The province announced in November it will task Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries with securing and tracking the supply of marijuana.

In February it released the names of the four companies tabbed to sell recreational marijuana.

Winnipeg based Delta 9;

National Access Cannabis, which already runs medical marijuana care centres across the country, hopes to take its medical clinic model to meet the needs of Manitoba’s retail market;

Tokyo Smoke, which currently operates high-end shops in Toronto and Calgary;

10552763 Canada Corporation, which has yet to figure out a name, but includes Fisher River Cree Nation, Chippewas of the Thames of Ontario, and US-based retailer Native Roots Dispensary

Recreational marijuana use will become legal in Canada on Oct. 17 after the Senate passed a bill last week.