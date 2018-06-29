What’s open and closed in London on Canada Day weekend

With the big day falling on a Sunday, Londoners will be able to buy groceries and booze on Canada Day for the first time since 2012.

London Transit Commission will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on Canada Day and return to full service on Monday, despite its classification as a statutory holiday.

Municipal offices, malls, grocery stores, most pharmacies, schools, as well as the LCBO and Beer Store, will all be closed on Monday.

READ MORE: Heat warnings issued by Environment Canada, MLHU ahead of sweltering long weekend

Gas stations and restaurants will be open on the holiday Monday, but mail delivery and all government offices will be on hold.

There will be several road closures to allow for fireworks in the evening, all beginning at 9 p.m. Dundas Street will be closed between Ridout Street and Riverside Drive; Thames Street will be closed between Queens Avenue and Dundas Street; Queens Avenue will be closed between Ridout Street and Riverside Drive.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning that covers the entire holiday weekend. A full list of cooling centres and their hours of operation can be found online at london.ca.

Community pools and splash pads will all be available to help Londoners cool off as well.

This year’s festivities will be going strong all day long at Harris Park, with several new features.

A new Beer Garden and a massive kids zone, along with several live bands throughout the day, will finish with fireworks around 10 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Doug Ford set to officially become Ontario premier, reveal cabinet

The Optimists of East London are running events starting 1 p.m. at Argyle arena, with Fireworks at dusk, while the Byron Optimists’ event at Byron Sports complex on Boler Road will have fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

The London Majors play at 6 p.m. Fans can watch fireworks after.

Trackside is happening at Western Fair on Canada Day weekend.