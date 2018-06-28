Controversial tourist centre opens in Kelowna

A controversial tourism information centre has officially opened its doors in a prime spot on the Okanagan Lake waterfront.

Kelowna’s new visitor information centre opens to the public Thursday afternoon. This despite some opposition to its waterfront location. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/5WfKmKh4T8 — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) June 28, 2018

Construction of the new $2.8 million Kelowna Visitor Centre started in late November of last year and building construction got underway in February.

WATCH BELOW: Local businesses concerned about impact of Tourism Kelowna as a neighbour

Tourism Kelowna, a not-for-profit society, plans to book and sell tickets for experiences and attractions.

A news release from the destination marketing organization says it will take advantage of 420,000 pedestrians that walk the waterfront boardwalk each year.

“Tourism Kelowna is proud and excited to open our new Kelowna Visitor Centre as an important new addition to our community,” said Thom Killingsworth, Chair of Tourism Kelowna’s Board of Directors.

“A strong visitor experience includes a well-positioned visitor information centre and innovative visitor experience strategy, which will keep visitors coming back to Kelowna and continued growth of our local economy.”

Some residents have expressed concern about the use of park land to accommodate the centre, while neighbouring tourism-related businesses are worried it will cut into their bottom line.

