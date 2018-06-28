Winnipeg emergency workers teaming up to give blood

Emergency crews in Winnipeg are joining forces and sounding the sirens on a need in the city.

They’re rolling up their sleeves as part of the Sirens for Life campaign, which gets underway July 1.

Winnipeg police officers, firefighters, the RCMP, Stars Air Ambulance and Manitoba Corrections workers will be teaming up to give blood for those in need.

“We see first-hand pretty much every day people who need blood or blood products,” Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Chief John Lane said.

By campaign’s end, crews are hoping to collect 300 units of blood in Winnipeg and the hope is to recruit 100 donors.

Lane said by doing this campaign, his crews can lead by example and “walk the talk”.

“We talk about the need for blood all the time and we’re demonstrating that we have a commitment to maintaining that blood supply.”

Lane hopes to raise awareness and spur other Winnipeggers on to get out and give.

“Even when we’re off enjoying the summer activities, enjoying the cottage, that blood demand is always there,” Lane said.

“It’s important the supply remains as consistent as possible.”

The campaign runs until August 4.