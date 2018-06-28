Tossed cigarette to blame for small brush fire near Oliver

A tossed cigarette is believed to be the culprit behind a small brush fire that broke out north of Oliver at Enterprise Way on Wednesday evening around 6:45 p.m.

READ MORE: Update: Small wildfire near Oliver, B.C. not likely to spread

Oliver RCMP Sgt. Blaine Gervais says police attended the small brush fire but its unknown who is responsible for discarding the cigarette.

He said the damage was minimal.

The Oliver Daily News reports that several trees were fully involved with flames moving through the grasslands.

READ MORE: Okanagan heat wave increases wildfire risk

The Oliver Fire Department responded and it took about 30 minutes to control and extinguish.

While there is currently no campfire bans in effect in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the Okanagan region, any open burns larger than a campfire are prohibited to help prevent human-caused wildfires and protect the public.