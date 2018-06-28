Gabions dismantled at Twin Lakes, evacuation order and alert rescinded

Residents of nine properties in the tiny community of Twin Lakes, southwest of Penticton, can return to their homes, more than one month after being forced out due to flood waters.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) tweeted a photo on Wednesday that showed gabion baskets, filled with gravel to hold back high water, being dismantled.

On Tuesday the evacuation alert for an additional 68 properties in the Twin Lakes area was also rescinded.

The bulletin said that the threat of flooding has been reduced and the potential danger to life, health and property has diminished in certain areas.

The evacuation order and alert was issued in May when rising lake levels threatened waterfront properties.

The situation deteriorated to the point the Canadian military was sent to help sandbag and install other flood mitigation measures.

Residents are calling for a long-term solution, such as an outflow, to control lake levels.

Elsewhere in the south Okanagan-Similkameen, evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for some properties in the Sportsmens Bowl, Green Mountain Road, and Riverside Estates areas.