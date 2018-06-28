Crime
June 28, 2018 1:10 pm
Updated: June 28, 2018 1:12 pm

Accused in Dereck Szaflarski homicide probe has charge upgraded to first-degree murder

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Robert Ashley Williams, 35, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the case.

London Police Service
A A

The London man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Dereck Szaflarski late last month has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder, London police said Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Robert Ashley Williams, 35, turned himself into police on May 30, hours after police had announced a warrant for his arrest.

In a brief media release, police said Williams was scheduled to attend court Thursday in relation to the upgraded charge.

Police have identified the victim as Dereck Szaflarski, 27, of London.

Facebook

READ MORE: Accused in Richmond Row homicide appears in London court with bandaged arm

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond and Piccadilly streets around 2:30 a.m. on May 27 for reports of an altercation.

Police investigation revealed Szaflarski, who had been out celebrating his 27th birthday, became involved in a physical altercation with another man. He sustained multiple stab wounds during the altercation and later died in hospital. He didn’t know the accused, police said.

Story continues below

The suspect fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle which was later located north of London.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection, and a store window on the southwest corner of the intersection was shattered during the incident.

READ MORE: Two more charged in investigation into death of Dereck Szaflarski

Two others, Williams’ mother, Lorraine Sturdy, 60, and a friend of Williams, Julie Hudson, 41, both of London, face charges of being an accessory after the fact in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
dereck szaflarski
Homicide Investigation
homicide probe
London Police
Richmond Row
robert ashley williams

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News