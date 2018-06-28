Accused in Dereck Szaflarski homicide probe has charge upgraded to first-degree murder

The London man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 27-year-old Dereck Szaflarski late last month has had his charge upgraded to first-degree murder, London police said Thursday.

The announcement comes nearly a month after Robert Ashley Williams, 35, turned himself into police on May 30, hours after police had announced a warrant for his arrest.

In a brief media release, police said Williams was scheduled to attend court Thursday in relation to the upgraded charge.

Officers were called to the scene of Richmond and Piccadilly streets around 2:30 a.m. on May 27 for reports of an altercation.

Police investigation revealed Szaflarski, who had been out celebrating his 27th birthday, became involved in a physical altercation with another man. He sustained multiple stab wounds during the altercation and later died in hospital. He didn’t know the accused, police said.

The suspect fled the scene in a white two-door vehicle which was later located north of London.

Pools of blood could be seen on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the intersection, and a store window on the southwest corner of the intersection was shattered during the incident.

Two others, Williams’ mother, Lorraine Sturdy, 60, and a friend of Williams, Julie Hudson, 41, both of London, face charges of being an accessory after the fact in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking the public for assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).