Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer on Hwy 102 in Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 102 in Millbrook.
RCMP say the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Exit 13a ramp in the northbound lanes.
The 60-year-old man from West St. Andrews in Colchester County died at the scene.
RCMP closed a section of the highway and re-routed traffic while an analyst examined the scene for evidence.
