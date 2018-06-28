Canada
June 28, 2018
Updated: June 28, 2018 11:53 am

Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer on Hwy 102 in Nova Scotia

A collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 102 Thursday morning has claimed the life of a 60-year-old man from West St. Andrews in Colchester County.

A Nova Scotia man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 102 in Millbrook.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Exit 13a ramp in the northbound lanes.

The 60-year-old man from West St. Andrews in Colchester County died at the scene.

RCMP closed a section of the highway and re-routed traffic while an analyst examined the scene for evidence.

