Motorcyclist killed in collision with deer on Hwy 102 in Nova Scotia

A Nova Scotia man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a deer on Highway 102 in Millbrook.

RCMP say the crash happened at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the Exit 13a ramp in the northbound lanes.

The 60-year-old man from West St. Andrews in Colchester County died at the scene.

READ: Two women seriously injured in rollover on Nova Scotia’s Hwy 102

RCMP closed a section of the highway and re-routed traffic while an analyst examined the scene for evidence.