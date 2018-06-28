OPP continue to investigate 45-year-old homicide case of Karen Woodcock

OPP continue to investigate a 45-year-old cold-case homicide of a woman who was found beaten to death just outside Peterborough.

Karen Anne Woodcock, 33, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on July 1, 1973, in the area of Parkhill Road and Reid Street in Peterborough.

Police say later that morning her body was discovered along a stretch of Villiers Line in Otonabee Township.

“Her killer has never been arrested and this homicide remains unsolved,” the OPP said Thursday.

In 2013, just days before the 40th anniversary of Woodcock’s death, OPP issued a $50,000 reward for tips in the cold-case of the mother of seven.

The reward is still being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The case is under the direction of Det. Insp. Rob Hagerman of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch and Peterborough County OPP officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Tracey Katz at Peterborough County OPP (705-742-0401) or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).