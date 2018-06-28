Woman visiting from India has gone missing in Burlington

Halton Police are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 27 year old woman in Burlington.

Subhadra Tamang was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, leaving a residence in the area of Guelph Line and Lakeshore Road.

She is female middle eastern, 27 years of age, 5’1 tall, with a slim build, long black hair and a nose piercing.

Subhadra is visiting from India and it is unusual for her to be gone for this length of time.

She understands English, but does not speak it well.

She is fluent in Hindi and Nepali.

Anyone with information regarding Subhadra’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2385 or the on duty Staff Sergeant at ext. 2310.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers “See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)or through the web at http://www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.