Coquitlam SAR locates hiker lost on Eagle Ridge close to Buntzen Lake
A A
Coquitlam Search and Rescue (SAR) has located a hiker who was reported lost at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
The organization announced that the hiker was found about a half-hour later.
The hiker was rescued with the help of a long line team and a chopper with Talon Helicopters.
- Featured image via Flickr Creative Commons, Attribution 2.0 Generic licence
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.