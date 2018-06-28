Coquitlam SAR locates hiker lost on Eagle Ridge close to Buntzen Lake

Coquitlam Search and Rescue (SAR) has located a hiker who was reported lost at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Coquitlam SAR with the assistance of @taloncopters is currently conducting a search for a lost hiker on Eagle Ridge near Buntzen Lake. — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) June 28, 2018

The organization announced that the hiker was found about a half-hour later.

The subject on Eagle Ridge has been located and is in the process of being rescued by our long line team and @taloncopters @Ravensoars — Coquitlam SAR (@CoquitlamSAR) June 28, 2018

The hiker was rescued with the help of a long line team and a chopper with Talon Helicopters.