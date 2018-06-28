Canada
June 28, 2018 12:33 am
Updated: June 28, 2018 12:35 am

Coquitlam SAR locates hiker lost on Eagle Ridge close to Buntzen Lake

By Online Journalist  Global News

A view from Eagle Ridge.

Flickr user Ruth Hartnup/Attribution 2.0 Generic Licence
Coquitlam Search and Rescue (SAR) has located a hiker who was reported lost at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.

The organization announced that the hiker was found about a half-hour later.

The hiker was rescued with the help of a long line team and a chopper with Talon Helicopters.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

