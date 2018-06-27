Local family “Kindie” rock band prepares to play all over British Columbia this summer

Western Canadian Music Award nominated band The Oot n’ Oots have a busy upcoming schedule.

They will be traveling across B.C. this summer, performing at folk festivals including the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest in August.

The band is a family, figuratively and literally. Ezra Cipes plays alongside his three brothers Ari, Gabe and Matthew, as well as his 11-year-old daughter Ruth, the frontwoman of the band.

Kindie rock is an emerging genre that combines indie rock with children’s music. Drummer Matthew Cipes explains they are a rock and roll band that loves happy music which both kids and parents can enjoy.

“We just love happy, toe-tapping, moving-grooving rock and roll music and we all have kids so we love the kids genre,” Cipes said.

The Oot n’ Oots started playing together over three years ago, when Ruth was just 8 years old. “We were always playing music around the house, “ Ruth remembers. “We were always listening to music and learning songs together.”

So can a family band get along? Vocalist/guitarist Ari Cipes says absolutely. “The spats are few and far between and easily dispelled,” he adds.

Electric Jellyfish Boogaloo is the name of the new album. Songs are available for purchase on Spotify or iTunes. CDs and limited edition lyrical colouring books are also available on The Oot n’ Oots website.