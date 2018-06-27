Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park eliminates single-use plastic

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy has announced plans to permanently remove all single-use plastic straws and bags from its food and retail operations.

The move comes on the heels of many businesses and groups across the country eliminating plastic, especially single-use straws, in an effort to be more environmentally friendly.

READ MORE: The last straw? Winnipeg businesses consider alternatives to plastic

Assiniboine Park will put their changes in effect on July 1.

“This is an amazing commitment and a fantastic opportunity to initiate cultural change within our organization and actively demonstrate how small efforts can have big impacts when we work together,” said Dustin Karsin, who is with the Conservancy’s environment and sustainability branch.

“Using reusable shopping bags or bins and refusing single-use plastic straws is a great place to start.”

The straws and bags will no longer be available at any venue in the park, including Park Café, the Tundra Grill and seasonal concessions at the Zoo.

READ MORE: Is it time for Winnipeg to ban single-use plastic bags?

They will also be unavailable at catered events hosted in the park’s event venues.

Biodegradable paper straws will be provided if required or requested and reusable bags will be available for purchase.