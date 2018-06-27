Scott Thompson: We are experiencing the results of no past transportation planning

There was another horrific accident along the QEW by the Burlington Skyway bridge in Hamilton this week. Thankfully, everyone involved is OK.

It’s a miracle there isn’t more like this, considering the volume of traffic that rounds the Golden Horseshoe on any given day.

The accident apparently occurred when a vehicle was struck by a transport truck mounting the center median, and then crossing on to the other side of the highway and erupting into flames.

Miraculously, a passerby helped the victims to safety.

The end result was another traffic jam from hell, as a major southern Ontario transportation artery was severed for the next half day.

There were many stories of a trip from Oakville to Stoney Creek taking four to five hours. Thank goodness the Linc and Red Hill were built.

I remember governments in the 1970s promoting high-speed rail travel along the corridor.

Think where we would be now if the money was spent then on both roadway infrastructure and efficient high-speed public transportation between centres?

Last week a study revealed Toronto has the worst traffic congestion in North America.

We are now experiencing what happens when politicians don’t plan for future transportation needs.

As Hamilton grows into its next phase, what are we doing to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.