Recall alert: 375K Home Hardware lighters pose fire, burn risk

Health Canada has issued a recall for 375,464 multi-purpose lighters from Home Hardware after the products failed a safety evaluation.

The “Home Flexible Multi-Purpose Lighter” is a utility gas lighter with a five-inch wand and adjustable flame.

READ MORE: 40,000 smoke alarms that may not detect smoke recalled in Canada

The model number for the affected product is #BBQ- 2600CR-ETC with UPC 822733191127. The product also comes with an item number 6311-056 on the package, and 63311-056 on the lighter itself.

Here’s a closer look at the product’s packaging:

The lighters were sold in Canada between June 2007 and June 2018, the recall alert states.

But a safety evaluation of the product recently found that the lighters don’t meet Canadian regulations and can post a fire or burn hazard.

WATCH: Recent recall alerts in Canada

Health Canada outlined the following risks: The flame of the lighters may be longer than allowed, it might also have “abnormal, sudden increases in height,” and continue to burn after the trigger has been released.

There have not been any reports of injuries or incidents related to the products, but Health Canada says consumers should stop using them immediately.

READ MORE: Burn risk prompts recall of more than 47,000 KitchenAid kettles in Canada

They can be thrown out at a local waste disposal or returned to the retailer for a refund, the public health agency explained.

Canadians who want a refund can contact Home Hardware Stores Ltd. by calling 519-664-2252 ext. 6609, or email contactus@homehardware.ca.

Consumers can also report any incidents or injuries they may have experienced through Health Canada’s website.