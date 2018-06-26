‘Ari Across America’ cycling fundraiser to stop in London

Ari Across America is making a stop on this side of the border.

“I began it about a week ago in Portland, Maine, and then I’m going to finish in the first week of August in Portland, Oregon,” Ari Lui told 980 CFPL.

Lui is from Tennessee, and will be cycling across the United States this summer to raise money for cardiac care in the state. Her route takes her through Ontario with a stop in London on Tuesday evening.

“My grandma died of heart disease before I was born, on my dad’s side both my grandparents died as well, my grandfather died of it,” she explained.

“I knew I wanted to do a bike across America, and I also knew it would be a really good idea to do it for charity.”

Lui’s father is a cardiologist which is another reason she decided to raise funds for Friends of Heart, a fund with the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation.

Funds raised over the course of her campaign will be donated to Friends of Heart.

Ari is set to arrive in London at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Victoria Park.