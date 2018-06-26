Mortality rates for cancer in New Brunswick have declined: Report

The latest report from the New Brunswick Cancer Network says mortality rates have declined for all cancers combined in both men and women.

The report finds cancer deaths in males declined from an age-standardized rate of 229.2 deaths per 100,000 population in 2002-2006 to 199.5 deaths in the latest period of 2007-2013 — while deaths among females dropped from 148.4 to 137.2 deaths per 100,000 population.

The report finds prostate, breast, lung and colorectal cancers were the most prevalent from 2007-2013 — with lung cancer being the leading cause of all cancer-related deaths in both men and women.

But while the cancer fatality rate fell, an average of 12.6 new cases per day were reported over the same period — up from 10.7 per day — and the report warns the number of new cases is expected to increase mainly due to an aging population.