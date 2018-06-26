Quinte West woman charged with second-degree murder after pedestrian struck by vehicle

A Quinte West woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a man was struck by a vehicle earlier this month.

On June 16, OPP and paramedics responded around 1:30 p.m. to a call involving a pedestrian struck by a vehicle along West Street in Trenton.

Police say the pedestrian, Samuel Joseph Andrews, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 5-year-old boy dead following late night collision in Regina

An investigation was launched, and on Monday, OPP arrested and charged Nicole Lorraine Scardino, 45, with second-degree murder.

The investigation remains under the direction of Det. Insp. Rob Matthews with the Criminal Investigation Branch.

No other details on the case have been provided.

Scardino remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Tuesday.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Quinte West OPP at 613-392-3561 or OPP at 1-888-310-1122.