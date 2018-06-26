Canada
June 26, 2018 6:31 am

Bodies of two boaters recovered from northern Ontario lake identified

By Staff The Canadian Press

WAWA, Ont. – Provincial police have identified the bodies of two boaters who went missing in northern Ontario late last week.

The two men were reported missing last Friday morning on Whitefish Lake, east of Wawa, Ont., when their boat was spotted afloat and empty near the shore.

Provincial police mounted a search assisted by marine units, an OPP helicopter and an underwater search and recovery unit.

One body was recovered on Saturday and the second was found on Monday.

They have been identified as 74-year-old Normand Savoie of Wawa and 57-year-old Daniel Savoie of Rouyn-Noranda, Que.

