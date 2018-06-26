Scott Thompson: Denying service to White House press secretary is wrong, too

By now you have heard the story of President Trump’s press secretary being denied service and asked to leave a Virginia restaurant over the weekend.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was pulled aside by the owner and asked to leave the diner because she works for Donald Trump and the staff did not approve of his policy on gay members in the military.

The press secretary left and tweeted about her experience.

Never one to back down from a fight, The Donald did the same, tweeting the restaurant was “filthy” and needs a paint job.

READ MORE: Donald Trump takes aim at ‘filthy’ Red Hen restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders

What that has to do with anything is beyond most, but I digress.

Soon, a barrage of copycat tweets berating the establishment followed, while many mistakenly went to other restaurants sharing a similar name — including one in Collingwood, Ont.

READ MORE: Collingwood restaurant mistakenly targeted by Trump supporters

Your politics should not stand in the way of the rights and laws that we do have. Anything less is moving backwards, whatever your political stripes.

To put the pie on the other plate, what would the reaction have been if a gay person was not served in the same restaurant because of their beliefs?

Over and above your political view, everyone should act civilized, and this is another example of both sides going to the extreme to prove their point.

Neither is acceptable.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.