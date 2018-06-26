Blogs
June 26, 2018 7:02 am

Scott Thompson: Denying service to White House press secretary is wrong, too

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders remarked on Monday about being asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia over the weekend, saying "healthy debate" is productive but calls for harassment is "unacceptable." She also said she tweeted from her official account to respond to several requests for comment on the story.

A A

By now you have heard the story of President Trump’s press secretary being denied service and asked to leave a Virginia restaurant over the weekend.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was pulled aside by the owner and asked to leave the diner because she works for Donald Trump and the staff did not approve of his policy on gay members in the military.

The press secretary left and tweeted about her experience.

Never one to back down from a fight, The Donald did the same, tweeting the restaurant was “filthy” and needs a paint job.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Donald Trump takes aim at ‘filthy’ Red Hen restaurant that refused to serve Sarah Sanders

What that has to do with anything is beyond most, but I digress.

Soon, a barrage of copycat tweets berating the establishment followed, while many mistakenly went to other restaurants sharing a similar name — including one in Collingwood, Ont.

READ MORE: Collingwood restaurant mistakenly targeted by Trump supporters

Your politics should not stand in the way of the rights and laws that we do have. Anything less is moving backwards, whatever your political stripes.

To put the pie on the other plate, what would the reaction have been if a gay person was not served in the same restaurant because of their beliefs?

Over and above your political view, everyone should act civilized, and this is another example of both sides going to the extreme to prove their point.

Neither is acceptable.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blogs
commentary
Donald Trump
Donald Trump tweets
Red Hen
Red Hen Collingwood
Restaurant
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Scott Thompson
Trump Tweets
u.s. president donald trump
Virginia
White House

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News