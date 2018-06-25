TransLink launches downtown bus hub for late-night commuters

If you’ve ever had trouble getting home, after a night downtown, that’s going to change.

TransLink spokesperson Aliya Mohammed says a new hub at the end of the Granville Strip has been built that will be one stop where you can catch all night buses.

“So you head over the Granville and Georgia and we’ve developed a nice, well-lit, identifiable hub,” she said. “We’re calling it the ‘night bus district’ and that’s where you can catch your bus.”

Mohammed says it’s meant to make things easier for commuters and that the buses cover quite a wide area.

“Whether you’re heading to Surrey or you’re heading into Richmond or you’re going back to UBC or SFU campus, the buses run along the Expo and Millennium lines and there are about 10 routes that service this area,” she adds.

The buses are meant to bridge the gap from the last SkyTrain of the evening, and run until around 5 a.m. when SkyTrain service starts back up.

Mohammed says tickets are less than $3.