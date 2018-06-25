Crime
June 25, 2018 4:36 pm

Alleged drug dealer charged with manslaughter after Toronto-area man dies of fentanyl overdose

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Michael Hilder, 37, of Oakville, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the overdose death of a man late last year.

York Regional Police
A A

An Oakville man accused of trafficking drugs has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 35-year-old man who died of a fentanyl overdose late last year, police said.

York Regional Police said in a news release on Monday that the charge was laid as a result of a lengthy investigation into the man’s death.

READ MORE: Drug dealer charged with manslaughter in connection with fentanyl overdose: Edmonton police


Story continues below

Police found the man’s body on Christmas Eve after they were called to a home in East Gwillimbury, northeast of Toronto. Investigators said they determined the death was the result of the man’s use of the powerful opioid fentanyl, which he had purchased the day before.

Police said Michael Hilder, 37, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter, along with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

READ MORE: Nearly 4,000 Canadians died of opioid overdoses in 2017, a new record

As Canada grapples with a crisis in opioid use, several police forces have laid similar charges against alleged drug dealers in recent years, though it is rare.

Last fall, police in Brantford, Ont., laid a manslaughter charge following a fatal overdose on cocaine and fentanyl.

READ MORE: Man charged with manslaughter after opioid overdose death: Brantford police

Police are asking anyone who may have purchased drugs from the accused or have information in the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
East Gwillimbury
Fentanyl
Manslaughter
manslaughter drug dealer
Opioid
Opioid Crisis
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News