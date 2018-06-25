Alleged drug dealer charged with manslaughter after Toronto-area man dies of fentanyl overdose

An Oakville man accused of trafficking drugs has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 35-year-old man who died of a fentanyl overdose late last year, police said.

York Regional Police said in a news release on Monday that the charge was laid as a result of a lengthy investigation into the man’s death.

Police found the man’s body on Christmas Eve after they were called to a home in East Gwillimbury, northeast of Toronto. Investigators said they determined the death was the result of the man’s use of the powerful opioid fentanyl, which he had purchased the day before.

Police said Michael Hilder, 37, was arrested on Thursday and charged with manslaughter, along with trafficking a Schedule 1 substance. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 6.

As Canada grapples with a crisis in opioid use, several police forces have laid similar charges against alleged drug dealers in recent years, though it is rare.

Last fall, police in Brantford, Ont., laid a manslaughter charge following a fatal overdose on cocaine and fentanyl.

Police are asking anyone who may have purchased drugs from the accused or have information in the case to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.