June 25, 2018 10:42 am
Updated: June 25, 2018 10:45 am

Suspect in custody after 3 people shot, including 2 firefighters, at a California retirement home

By Staff The Associated Press

ABOVE: Police responded to a reported ‘active shooter’ at a high-rise in Long Beach, California early Monday where at least two people were reportedly shot and injured.

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

The shooting happened after firefighters responded to a pre-dawn Monday alarm at an 11-story tower in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles.

Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin says one firefighter was hospitalized in critical condition and the other suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

Police Sgt. Brad Johnson says another person was also wounded and hospitalized, but had no more information about that victim.

Johnson says a man believed responsible for the shooting is a resident of the facility and was taken into custody.

Heflin says firefighters arriving at the retirement home found some windows blown out, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished.

