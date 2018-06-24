Dogs take over Hawrelak Park at annual Edmonton pet event

On Sunday, the annual Pets in the Park event, is marking its 26th year in Edmonton.

The event is a summer favourite for pet owners in Edmonton, a chance for pets to roam free in Hawrelak Park.

“It’s Edmonton’s official pet festival,” said Miranda Jordan-Smith with the Edmonton Humane Society. “We’re expecting to see about 15,000 people through the park today.”

Hundreds of pet owners and their four-legged friends took part in a variety of activities, including a walk and run that raised money for the Edmonton Humane Society.

“We’re raising money for the thousands of animals that come into our care,” Jordan-Smith said.

The Edmonton Humane Society takes in about 9,000 animals every year, providing medical treatment and a new home for many.

Pets in the Park is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

The day also included food trucks, a dog-friendly beer garden, face painting and doggie demos.

The goal of Sunday’s fundraiser was to raise $100,000.