June 24, 2018 7:16 pm
Updated: June 24, 2018 7:18 pm

Dogs take over Hawrelak Park at annual Edmonton pet event

The annual Pets in the Park event supporting the Edmonton Humane Society at Hawrelak Park.

On Sunday, the annual Pets in the Park event, is marking its 26th year in Edmonton.

The event is a summer favourite for pet owners in Edmonton, a chance for pets to roam free in Hawrelak Park.

“It’s Edmonton’s official pet festival,” said Miranda Jordan-Smith with the Edmonton Humane Society. “We’re expecting to see about 15,000 people through the park today.”

Hundreds of pet owners and their four-legged friends took part in a variety of activities, including a walk and run that raised money for the Edmonton Humane Society.

“We’re raising money for the thousands of animals that come into our care,” Jordan-Smith said.

The Edmonton Humane Society takes in about 9,000 animals every year, providing medical treatment and a new home for many.

Pets in the Park is the largest fundraiser for the organization.

The day also included food trucks, a dog-friendly beer garden, face painting and doggie demos.

The goal of Sunday’s fundraiser was to raise $100,000.

