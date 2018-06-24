Catholic
June 24, 2018 6:17 pm
Updated: June 24, 2018 6:48 pm

Pierrefonds church holds last English mass amid parishioner frustration

Billy Shields

WATCH: After more than 50 years, St-David Parish in Pierrefonds will no longer be holding mass in English, leaving many English-speaking parishioners disheartened and frustrated. Global's Billy Shields explains.

St-David’s Catholic Church has been a staple of the Pierrefonds area since 1967.

It held its last English mass Sunday amid widespread frustration among its congregation.

“We feel sad, angry and betrayed,” said René Leblanc, one of the church’s wards.

A ward for the church is responsible for looking over the books. Leblanc said the congregation still has strong membership and its finances are on sound footing.

Members say St-David’s has solid finances and still has robust membership. Sunday, June 24, 2018 Billy Shields/Global News

According to Lovie Rivard, the congregation is being moved by its leadership because it plans to rent the building out to a Maronite congregation.

She and others are furious over the decision.

Lovie Rivard told Global News the ramp at Mary Queen of Peace doesn’t make it accessible. Sunday, June 24, 2018. Billy Shields/Global News

Billy Shields/ Global News

“I just started crying, I mean I cried,” she said.

She learned of the decision in January. The congregation is being moved to Mary Queen of Peace nearby, which Rivard said isn’t accessible, especially in the winter time.

READ MORE: “A church is more than just a place of worship”: Quebec congregations rally as Catholic Church plans more closures

Global News contacted the Diocese of Montreal.

Father Raymond Lafontaine responded in an email: “I am aware that there are people who are unhappy with the decision, and the archbishop has been made aware of the situation.”

Rivard said she is hoping the congregation will change its mind.

