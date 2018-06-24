Pierrefonds church holds last English mass amid parishioner frustration

St-David’s Catholic Church has been a staple of the Pierrefonds area since 1967.

It held its last English mass Sunday amid widespread frustration among its congregation.

“We feel sad, angry and betrayed,” said René Leblanc, one of the church’s wards.

A ward for the church is responsible for looking over the books. Leblanc said the congregation still has strong membership and its finances are on sound footing.

According to Lovie Rivard, the congregation is being moved by its leadership because it plans to rent the building out to a Maronite congregation.

She and others are furious over the decision.

“I just started crying, I mean I cried,” she said.

She learned of the decision in January. The congregation is being moved to Mary Queen of Peace nearby, which Rivard said isn’t accessible, especially in the winter time.

Global News contacted the Diocese of Montreal.

Father Raymond Lafontaine responded in an email: “I am aware that there are people who are unhappy with the decision, and the archbishop has been made aware of the situation.”

Rivard said she is hoping the congregation will change its mind.