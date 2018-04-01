Catholic church in Moncton holds last mass on Easter Sunday

A church is more than a place where people go to worship – for many it’s a second home, full of love, laughter and memories that stand the test of time.

“My three daughters were baptized here, they were married here. My grandkids were all baptized here. We realize it’s just a building and the community still exists, but it hurts,” said Parishioner Charles Landry of Saint-Louis-de-France Church.

Not an empty seat is to be found as parishioners line the pews for the last mass at Saint-Louis-de-France Church Catholic Church in Moncton. Fittingly held on Easter Sunday, one of the most important days marked in the New Testament.

“Beautiful. There were a lot of people. If there would have been people like that all of the time we’d still be open,” said Parishioner Bob Auffrey.

The lack of new church members and financial constraints forced the diocese to make the tough decision to close the doors permanently.

“We’re not getting the young people. [They have] different priorities in life and many don’t participate regularly in church services … so we’re declining and losing members to age,” explains Parishioner Camille Gaudet.

Members of the congregation had heavy hearts on a day that’s supposed to be joyful, the day Jesus was resurrected from the dead.

“I’ve enjoyed every moment spent in this church, I have very good memories and we’re going to continue ahead,” said congregation member Paul Ouellet.

Church-goers will be joining one of five other Catholic congregations in Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.

A closing ceremony hosted by a bishop will be held on May 22.