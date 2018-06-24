Two men charged in Lac la Ronge robbery, third suspect at large

La Ronge RCMP were called to an armed robbery on the Lac la Ronge Reserve at 12:44 a.m. on Saturday, June 23.

It was reported that three males approached a driver and demanded they get out of the vehicle. The driver did not get out. The suspects were unable to enter the vehicle and ultimately fled the scene.

The suspects were described as wearing dark clothing and face coverings during the incident.

Police have managed to locate two of the suspects, who have been charged and taken into custody without incident.

Keenan Stewart, 18, and Nolan Ross, 19, are both facing seven charges including robbery, assault with a weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon. They are both scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on Monday.

The La Ronge RCMP and La Ronge General Investigative Section are still investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.