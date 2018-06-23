Red Deer emergency department experiencing nurse shortage

Some patients arriving at the Red Deer Hospital via ambulance are being sent to surrounding hospitals as the emergency department is experiencing a lack of nurses.

According to a spokesperson with Alberta Health Services, the staff shortage affected service on Friday night and Saturday and meant that some patients have had to wait longer than usual.

AHS said the hospital is pulling nurses from other departments to the emergency to help make up the shortage.

In some incidents where patients are being brought in by EMS they might be transferred to medical centres in Innisfail and Ponoka.

The spokesperson said the Red Deer Hospital expects the shortage to be resolved by Sunday. It’s not clear why the hospital has a shortage of nurses.

