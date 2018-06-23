Boil water advisory in effect for Weyburn

A boil water advisory is in effect for the city of Weyburn due to serious technical issues at the city’s water treatment plant.

A bulletin on the city’s website urges residents to restrict water usage to only essential household use. The advisory was put in effect Saturday.

In this precautionary advisory, residents are encouraged to boil drinking water for at least one minute. This includes water used to brush teeth, soaking false teeth, washing fruit and vegetables or other water uses that may involving ingesting it.

Residents are also advised to wash dishes in boiled water or soak dishes in a bleach/water solution for at least two minutes.

READ MORE: Weyburn water main break shuts down city

The city also advises sponge bathing infants and young children to reduce the risk of accidental drinking. Public water sources, like drinking fountains are not to be used.

Public facilities that use city water, like restaurants, are asked to follow the same boil water recommendations. This includes discarding any ice made with the last seven days.

Coffee makers connected to the city water supply are to be disconnected, because most of these machines do not bring the water to a boil. Automatic ice making, slush machines, and drink dispensers are also to be disconnected.

Global News has reached out to the regional office of the Water Security Agency for more information on how long the advisory is expected to be in place.