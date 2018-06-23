Emergency crews on scene of serious collision on Highway 1

One of the westbound lanes on Highway 1 is blocked completely due to a serious collision between the communities of Chaplin and Ernfold, Sask. Morse RCMP are currently on the scene. The police press release was issued at 3:40 p.m.

Ernfold is approximately 100 kilometres west of Moose Jaw, Chaplin is around 85 kilometres west of Moose Jaw.

One westbound lane of the Trans Canada remains open. Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and be aware of working emergency personnel.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

RCMP say they will provide more updates as they become available.