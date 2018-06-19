UPDATE: One dead, two injured in serious crash near Fort Qu’Appelle Tuesday morning

RCMP are currently on the scene of a serious crash near Fort Qu’Appelle, Sask. at 4:30 this morning.

Mounties said it happened about seven kilometers west of the town, on grid road 727 on the Standing Buffalo First Nation.

The RCMP’s initial investigation has determined that the vehicle lost control on a slight bend in the road, rolled and hit a power pole.

A 22-year-old male passenger from Okanese First Nation was declared deceased at the scene.

The 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle sustained injuries that are described as life-threatening. She was taken to hospital in Regina by STARS Air Ambulance. A 19-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital in Fort Qu’Appelle to be treated for undetermined injuries.

The 727 grid road is expected to be closed for several hours. The RCMP collision re-constructionist is working with the local detachment on the investigation.

The Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP said they will provide further updates as more information becomes available.