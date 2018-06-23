Bow River boating advisory in effect, river access points closed

The Calgary fire department is advising against boating and all other water activities on the Bow River.

All river access points have been closed while the boating advisory is in effect.

Calgary Fire said that due to intense rain and high flow rates, the river conditions are considered “dangerous.”

According to a news release, the current flow rate on the Bow River is in excess of 270 cubic meters per second.

Members from the Calgary Fire aquatics team will be monitoring and responding while the advisory is in effect.

People are reminded to stay off and away from the Bow River until conditions improve.

“Calgarians are urged to exercise caution around river banks as the fast-moving water can cause erosion and river banks can collapse,” the release said.

An update will be provided when the advisory is lifted.