Groundbreaking ceremony at Kapyong Park ahead of improvements

Kapyong Park on Ness Avenue is getting an upgrade.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony Saturday morning for the park’s improvement project. The park is dedicated to the 700 soldiers from the Second Battalion of Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, who fought in the Battle of Kapyong during the Korean War in April 1951.

“Kapyong Park is an important space for not only the residents of the St. James, Brooklands and Weston neighbourhoods, but for all of Winnipeg,” St. James councillor Scott Gillingham said.

“This park honours the sacrifice and heroic actions of the servicemen of 2PPCLI, which was stationed in Winnipeg from 1969 to 2004. I’m pleased to break ground today on the work to enhance the park’s amenities and add memorial features.”

“I encourage all residents and visitors to Winnipeg to pay tribute to the 2PPCLI servicemen who fought in the Battle of Kapyong.”

The renovations will include new wood fencing, a paving stone plaza, memorial boulders, new seating and additional trees.

There will also be three new flagpoles flying the Canadian and South Korean flags, along with that of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

Work will begin in August and is expected to be complete by mid-October.