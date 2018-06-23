Sports
COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

By The Canadian Press

The Canadian Olympic Committee session voted Saturday to approve Calgary as a potential host for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

International Olympic Committee members will vote on a 2026 host city in September 2019.

“This represents a very important and positive next step towards Calgary’s candidature for 2026,” said Tricia Smith, president of the Canadian Olympic Committee. “I want to thank the session members for their confidence. We will continue to work with all the relevant stakeholders to build momentum to ensure an inspiring and responsible Olympic bid.”

Public engagement about the potential bid will take place in the coming months.

The next step in the process includes the announcement of candidate cities during the IOC session in Buenos Aires.

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary 2026 – the city’s Olympic bid corporation – called Saturday’s vote “a positive step forward on the road to preparing Calgary to bid for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games 2026.”

“Together, we will work on behalf of the community to deliver a transparent and dynamic bid that should present tremendous benefits for all Canadians,” Hutcheson said in the COC statement.

Calgary hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics.

