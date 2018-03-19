Correct version of Olympics report released by Calgary city administration

It took all day, but the corrected version of a report updating Calgary city council of the progress on the exploration of a 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games bid was finally posted to the city’s website late Monday afternoon.

On Friday, as part of the agenda package made public in advance of council’s meeting, what was later described as an “incorrect” version, was posted stating that the provincial and federal governments had formally indicated their financial support for a Games bid. Neither level of government has signed off on the file yet.

“My understanding of what happened is that the situation is very fluid and it was very possible that we may have concluded those negotiations this week so there were two slightly different versions of the report written,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi in advance of the release of the “correct” report. “The wrong one was published to our new electronical system.”

READ MORE: City of Calgary apologizes for posting incorrect Olympic bid information

In the corrected version, there is no indication the city has received confirmation of support from the province or the federal government. However, it does say work continues on the file.

“Since the last update to Council … administration has continued to work closely with officials from both the [Government of Canada] and [Government of Alberta] on securing the required $30-million total funding for the proposed [Bid Corporation] (BidCo),” the report said.

There are six recommendations in the report that administration is asking council to approve. All of the recommendations are contingent on funding from the provincial and federal government.

In one of the recommendations, administration is asking the council to allow the city to incorporate a BidCo to continue exploring a bid for the Games. Nineteen directors would sit on the corporation’s board with Calgary, the Canadian Olympic Committee, the provincial and the federal governments all getting three seats per group at the table.

The Canadian Paralympic Committee and the Town of Canmore — which is exploring its own options as to whether it would like to be the snow sports partner community for the Games — would each be allotted one seat each.

READ MORE: Olympics file has Calgary council at a crossroads on plebiscite

The report also recommends council direct administration to come back in April detailing a plan for “robust public engagement.”

Earlier Monday, Coun. Druh Farrell told reporters she would reluctantly support Coun. Jeromy Farkas’ bid for a plebiscite if the administration didn’t come back with a plan for public consultation.

“We still have a commitment to go to Calgarians and ask them their perspective and we haven’t done that yet,” Farrell said. “That concerns me more than anything.”

Council is expected to discuss the corrected report and the recommendations contained within it during a meeting on Tuesday.