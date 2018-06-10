2026 games
June 10, 2018 11:35 am

Voters in Swiss region reject bid for 2026 Winter Olympics

By The Associated Press

Sion is no longer in the running to host the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Reid Fiest/Global News
A A

Voters in the Swiss region of Valais have voted against a bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in the town of Sion.

The dpa news agency reported that voters refused to pledge financial support by a vote of 54 per cent.

Sion Mayor Philippe Varone said the vote Sunday was the end of the bid. He says “there is no Plan B.”

READ MORE: Scott Hutcheson named chair of Calgary 2026 Olympic bid

Sion offered what the bidders termed a sustainable Olympics, relying on already existing jumps and ski courses. Voters rejected assurances from the International Olympic Committee and bid supporters that expensive new construction would not be needed.

Sites that are still in the running include Turin and Milan in Italy; Graz in Austria; Stockholm; Turkey’s Erzurum; Calgary, Canada; and Sapporo, Japan.

The decision will be made in fall 2019.

© 2018 The Associated Press

2026 games
2026 winter olympics
Calgary 2026 Olympic Bid
Calgary Olympic bid
Olympics
Sion 2026 Winter Games
sion winter olympics
Valais
Valais Winter Games bid

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News