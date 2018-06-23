Witness in Oakville, Ont. pharmacy theft overpowers suspect: police

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton regional police say a man was overpowered by a witness as he allegedly attempted to rob a pharmacy minutes after holding up another drug store.

It’s alleged the armed man went into an Oakville, Ont., pharmacy at about 11 a.m. on Friday, ordered several people to turn over their cellphones and then jumped the counter.

Police allege he took cash and narcotics and fled on foot.

Minutes later, that same armed man allegedly entered another pharmacy and assaulted a man, who suffered minor injuries, before being overpowered and subdued by a witness.

Investigators say several items taken from the first pharmacy were recovered and a BB gun was seized.

A 31-year-old Oakville man is charged with nine counts, including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

(The Canadian Press)