Black Mountain Irrigation District finds leak in water line

The Black Mountain Irrigation District says a leak in a water line has been found, and its repair will affect both residential and agriculture users.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, BMID said in order to undertake the repair, the district must shut off the line’s water flow. BMID also said it is working with agricultural water users to shut off all irrigation lines.

BMID residential customers are being advised that water will be available for indoor use only, and that there will be no outdoor watering until further notice.





In related news, the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen sent out a reminder on Friday stating that the boil water notice is still in effect for the Sun Valley water system.

According to the RDOS, the water distribution system was chlorinated and flushed on June 14, but this week’s bacteriological samples continue to show the presence of Total Coliform bacteria along with elevated turbidity. The RDOS is continuing to investigate potential sources of both the Total Coliforms and turbidity.

People are advised to use a safe alternate source of water or to boil water for all drinking, infant formula preparation, brushing teeth, food preparation/cooking purposes and ice making. Water should be brought to a full boil and allowed to boil for at least 1 minute.