Deadline for property taxes fast approaching

The City of Kelowna is reminding residents that property tax payments are due by midnight on Tuesday, July 3.

In a press release issued Friday, the city also said there are multiple ways to pay, including online, at your financial institution, at City Hall and Parkinson Recreation Centre. City Hall has options of paying in person or using a drop box either on Water Street or Doyle Avenue. At the Parkinson Rec Centre, there is a drop box at the front counter.

Property owners can register for online billing by using the folio number and access code found on their 2018 tax notice.

As per the provincial Community Charter legislation, taxes outstanding after July 3 will be subject to an automatic five per cent late payment penalty, with a second five per cent penalty applied on Aug. 8 on amounts owing.

Some residents may qualify for the provincial tax deferment program, a low-interest loan to pay their annual property taxes on their principle residence. Residents should check their eligibility, apply for the homeowner grant and submit their application to the City of Kelowna in advance of the tax due date.

For more information about property taxes, payment options, homeowner grant, deferment program and to register for online billing, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax <https://www.kelowna.ca/homes-building/property-taxes/payment-options>, sign up for e-update <https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/CNKELOWNA/subscriber/new?topic_id=CNKELOWNA_74>, email revenue@kelowna.ca <mailto:revenue@kelowna.ca> or call 250-469-8757.