Canada
June 22, 2018 6:38 pm

Flurry of Liberal nominations signals start of marathon 2019 election race

By Joan Bryden The Associated Press

The Liberals will begin nominating candidates next week, starting with the acclamation of Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains in his riding of Mississauga-Malton.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A A

And they’re off.

The next federal election is still 15 months away but governing Liberals are already gearing up.

They will begin nominating candidates next week, starting Wednesday with the acclamation of Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains in his riding of Mississauga-Malton.

READ MORE: Canada’s 2019 election a likely target for Russian hackers, James Comey warns

And lest anyone doubt this marks the start of the marathon race to the Oct. 21, 2019, finish line, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to be in attendance to fire the starting gun.

After that, party spokesman Braeden Caley says, nominations will take place at “a very quick pace” over the summer.

For most, if not all, the 183 Liberal MPs, the nominations will be simple acclamations.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2019 election
2019 federal election
Justin Trudeau
Liberal Candidates
Liberal nominations
Liberals
Liberals 2019
Liberals election
Navdeep Bains
trudeau

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News