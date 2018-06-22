Flurry of Liberal nominations signals start of marathon 2019 election race

And they’re off.

The next federal election is still 15 months away but governing Liberals are already gearing up.

They will begin nominating candidates next week, starting Wednesday with the acclamation of Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains in his riding of Mississauga-Malton.

And lest anyone doubt this marks the start of the marathon race to the Oct. 21, 2019, finish line, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to be in attendance to fire the starting gun.

After that, party spokesman Braeden Caley says, nominations will take place at “a very quick pace” over the summer.

For most, if not all, the 183 Liberal MPs, the nominations will be simple acclamations.