Special weather statement issued for Okanagan, Shuswap

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Okanagan and Shuswap, saying conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms.

These thunderstorms have the potential to produce winds gusting up to 70 km/h. Recreational boaters should be prepared for strong and gusty winds and exercise caution out on the lakes.

In related weather news, there are severe thunderstorm watches for Kamloops plus the Boundary and West Kootenay regions.