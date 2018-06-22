New concussion app now available

Calling it an interactive tool, the creators of a new concussion app say the program can help parents and children recognize a concussion and guide them through the healing process.

The P.A.C.E. concussion app is now available via iTunes and Google Play app stores, and is free for a limited time. The P.A.C.E. app claims that it integrates the best medical advice with a practical, interactive, step-by-step recovery guide, unlike other concussions apps and their hard-to-apply generic information.

After a diagnosis from a doctor, the app says it helps walk families, teachers and coaches through recovery stages. It allows them to record symptoms and guides them on how to deal with symptoms.

The P.A.C.E. app is said to have been developed in line with guidelines from the fifth International Conference on Concussion, along with a medical advisory board. The app creators claim that the International Conference on Concussion now recommends “gentle symptom limited reactivation” after two days of rest, which is vastly different from previous protocols of having a child stay in a dark, quiet room without activity for days on end.